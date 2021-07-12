Man, 20, dead after New Haven shooting

A 20-year-old is dead after a weekend shooting in New Haven, police said.

The shooting happened about 4:10 a.m. on Lombard Street, between Ferry and Poplar streets, they said. Responding officers found a young man, later identified as Kevan Bonilla, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bonilla was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with them call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS).

Those with information also may text “NHPD plus your message” to 274-637 (CRIMES).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .