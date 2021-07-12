Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Man, 20, dead after New Haven shooting

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMCYc_0auZLrs600
Man, 20, dead after New Haven shooting

A 20-year-old is dead after a weekend shooting in New Haven, police said.

The shooting happened about 4:10 a.m. on Lombard Street, between Ferry and Poplar streets, they said. Responding officers found a young man, later identified as Kevan Bonilla, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bonilla was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with them call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS).

Those with information also may text “NHPD plus your message” to 274-637 (CRIMES).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Yale New Haven Hospital#Nhpd#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Southington, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Southington man charged with larceny after having over $93,000 of stolen Home Depot merchandise, police say

A man was charged with first degree larceny after reportedly having over $93,000 worth of power tools stolen from The Home Depot on his property. Southington police said that they received a report that a man, Francisco Martorell, was selling high end power tools online. “Martorell had already been investigated multiple times for selling stolen power tools, to include February 2020, when ...
Colchester, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Missing Bacon Academy graduate located Friday

A Colchester man who was reported missing Monday was located Friday afternoon, state police said. Family of Kyle Wright reported the 2020 Bacon Academy graduate missing on Monday. His destination was the Colchester Food Bank, but he never arrived, police said. On Friday, state police said he was located. Colchester police added that he was found out of state. They didn’t provide any further ...
Manchester, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Manchester man running illegal appliance business from home, officials say

A Manchester man whose yard is strewn with used appliances and vehicles missed a court-ordered deadline this week to comply with local zoning rules and now faces a forced cleanup. Jonathan Garcia-Martinez did not respond to the zoning enforcement officer’s order issued last summer to stop running an illegal business at the single-family property at 325 Hillstown Road, according to local and ...
Willimantic, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Willimantic police searching for suspect involved in hit and run Thursday night

Willimantic police are searching for a suspect in connection to a fatal hit and run Thursday night. The vehicle is described as a white SUV, but police are unsure of the make and model of the car. They’re also unsure whether the vehicle sustained any damage. The hit and run occurred around 10 p.m., in front of Cumberland Farms, located at 1132 Main Street. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Fire at trash-to-energy plant in Hartford put out quickly, officials say

A fire at the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford was quickly put out Thursday afternoon, authorities said. No one was injured. The fire started at the power facility on Reserve Road about 1:30 p.m., said Tom Kirk, president of the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority. An ember came into contact with fuel, and “it started burning prematurely,” he said. Garbage from dozens of ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy