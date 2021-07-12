Fireworks Erupt On “Days Of Our Lives!”

Victoria Konefal is a first-generation American, an actor on "Days of Our Lives," and now a Daytime Emmy Award winner. The soap opera star joins "The Buzz" this week to talk about her career on one of the longest-running scripted television shows, and how she learned English as a second language growing up in a Polish household in Brooklyn. She also discusses her path to acting, and what she learned at a prestigiou performing arts high school in the city. Konefal, who now lives in Los Angeles, frequently comes home to New York to visit family, and she shares her favorite things to do in The Big Apple with us. Check out Victoria Konefal on Newsday's "The Buzz" this week. Credit: Newsday Studio.