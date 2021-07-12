Fireworks Erupt On “Days Of Our Lives!”
HOLLYWOOD—The Fourth of July holiday may be over, but the fireworks are just underway on the NBC soap “Days of Our Lives.” I really don’t know where to begin because so much has transpired, but let’s begin with the major firework of them all, Paulina Price busted red-handed. Paulina has been schmoozing around town acting as if all is well, but it was just a gist to get those zoning laws to ensure she could demolish the Horton Square for her own plans.www.thesfnews.com
