A collaboration between Boeing and Clemson

The Boeing Company and Clemson University are expanding their partnership, and the goal is enhancing the chances for young Black and Latino men to fill the highly-skilled workforce of tomorrow. Boeing will be the presenting sponsor of the Clemson 2021 Men of Color National Summit. As part of that, Boeing will provide support for the university’s college mentorship program, create a STEM-based scholarship, and collaborate with Clemson’s Call Me Mister Program. That program works to inspire young men of color to consider careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and manufacturing. Alejandro Jaramillo will be the recipient of Clemson’s Boeing STEM Tiger Alliance Scholarship. He graduated from Greenville’s Legacy Early College High School in May; this fall, he’ll be a student in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences.