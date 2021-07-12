Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Could the Dallas Mavericks look to trade for Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic?

By Kenneth Teape
Posted by 
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams many people are keeping an eye on this offseason. They are monitoring the Kristaps Porzingis situation, as rumors going back to the NBA trade deadline are that the organization is trying to move him. While moving him will prove difficult, given his...

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Jalen Brunson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Dallas Mavericks#The Miami Heat#Slovenian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Top 5 Best Destinations For Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers rebounded well from their disappointing exit in the playoffs last season. With a Western Conference Finals appearance, this team knows that it has the talent to make a run towards the NBA Finals, especially since Kawhi Leonard didn’t play a single game in the six-game series. With the Clippers bounced, all eyes will be on the decision that Leonard has to make in the next coming month.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry signs with Heat in piece from The Athletic

Kyle Lowry will certainly be on the radar of the Miami Heat this offseason. Most believe he will leave Toronto this offseason, but the question is where will he choose to go?. Many teams will enter the sweepstakes. Lowry is an All-Star caliber, veteran point guard who has the ability to immediately impact winning.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Mavericks, Pelicans Interested in Nets' Landry Shamet

The Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets guard Landry Shamet ahead of the 2021 NBA draft. Ian Begley of SNY reported "several" teams have contacted the Nets regarding Shamet offering their first-round pick. The Pelicans have the No....
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Chris Paul to Dallas Mavs In NBA Free Agency?

DALLAS - Coming off a surprise run to the 2021 NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns enter the offseason with Chris Paul's free agency looming large. Paul is widely expected to decline his $44.2 million player option in order to sign a new contract. While it is likely he returns to the Suns, there is attention being placed on potential landing spots if he were to depart.
NBAFort Worth Star-Telegram

Mavs’ Jason Kidd talks Popovich’s Olympic team, Luka Doncic and hiring Igor Kokoskov

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has faith the U.S. men’s basketball team will win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. If Luka Doncic and Slovenia don’t take it, that is. Kidd, who was named the Mavs new coach earlier this month, threw out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers played the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade Idea: The Miami Heat Could Go All-In For Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat are a team that made the NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season behind the performances of their two All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. While the duo had a great run to the Finals during the NBA bubble, they were quickly eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks this season. While the Bucks were clearly a better team, that doesn't mean that the Miami Heat won't be able to compete in the future.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Pelicans sign-and-trade features Lonzo Ball

Luka Doncic at just 22-years-old is a face of the NBA and he is only going to get better! The Dallas Mavericks have their star of the present and future in Doncic, but finding more talent to surround him with will be vital over the next few years. At some...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets trade is centered on Kristaps Porzingis to Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets entered the postseason as the favorites to win an NBA Championship but there were some extreme circumstances. Brooklyn dealt with some injuries and ran into a team that put it all together at the right time. Now, the so-called super team is home and focused on the offseason.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Thunder trade features Kemba Walker to Dallas

The Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the NBA offseason and will soon look to make another deal. We knew that Walker was going to be moved this offseason with OKC being a potential trade suitor for him while moving Al Horford to a landing spot he wanted to go. That could have been the plan of Sam Presti. He has loaded the Thunder with plenty of assets over the next five years. Oklahoma City has a ton of draft picks from deals involving players like Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy