Everything old is new again. VH1 is combining the current TV reboot trend with the ever-growing embrace of '90s nostalgia for the (seemingly inevitable) revival of always ridiculous reality show The Surreal Life. As fans remember, the series takes a group of celebrities — often with eccentric and unique personalities — and sets everyone together in the same house for two weeks of challenges both planned and unforeseen. Similar to shows like CBS' hit Big Brother or MTV's The Real World — which saw its own reboot of sorts this year — the fun is really in seeing how the housemates interact and get along with each other. (Or how they don't.)