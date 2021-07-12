Cancel
Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 18 days ago


NEW YORK — (AP) — Nickelodeon says it is making a new movie featuring stars of “Blues Clues & You!” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original show that was a mainstay of the network for several years.

The movie, which will start production this summer, follows Josh and Blue as they travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway musical. It's not clear when it will be ready, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Nickelodeon has several other activities planned to mark the Sept. 8, 1996, premiere of the original “Blue's Clues,” which aired six seasons' worth of originals. The celebration includes a music video featuring current star Josh Dela Cruz and former “Blue's Clues” hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

Some original episodes of “Blue's Clues” can be seen on the Paramount+ streaming service and, per Monday's announcement, more will be made available to coincide with the anniversary. The show was rebooted as “Blue's Clues & You” and is currently in its second season.

“Blues Clues & You” will have a special, “It's YOUR birthday” episode on Sept. 17, which will allow young viewers to celebrate their own birthdays.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK


