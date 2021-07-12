Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Marriage Surprise, Stalker Chaos On “General Hospital!”

By Donald
thesfnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD—I cannot believe with all the possibilities available that the person who has been sending menacing gifts and threats to Ava Jerome, was none other than Spencer Cassadine on “General Hospital!” I mean c’mon, out of all the possibilities of a threat, the writers chose to fixate on Spencer of all people. Well, they have aged the kid, who is an adult at this point and we actually saw the stalker in the flesh, but Spencer was such a red herring, I didn’t actually think the writers would go thru with it. I mean he is walking around Port Charles as ‘Vincent’ and how no one has spotted him yet I’m trying to figure that out people.

www.thesfnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Stalker#Nikolas Ava#Quartermaine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
General Hospital
News Break
Relationships
Related
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Returns With A Bang, Expect Fireworks?

General Hospital spoilers suggest that while Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is moonlighting in Port Charles was amnesiac Mike, things are about to heat up in Port Charles. Sonny’s right-hand man, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is about to marry Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Will a mob war break out in the meantime?
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny’s Shocking Return And Austin’s Shady Secret

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) may soon return to Port Charles, according to Maurice, and questions also need to be answered as to if Austin Gatlin-Holt’s (Roger Howarth) is really related to the Quartermaines in upcoming episodes of General Hospital!. General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Week Of July 26: Peter August Mystery, Spencer’s Destruction, Nikolas Frets

General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 26 reveal that there will be a mystery to solve regarding Peter August (Wes Ramsey). It is teased that the dead body could be missing from the freezer. Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) causes trouble for Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Also, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) will begin to worry.
TV Seriesfame10.com

General Hospital: Plotline Predictions For August 2021

Will Jason and Carly get married this month? Will Sonny regain his memories? Is Drew Cain headed back to Port Charles, and what would be the ramifications of his return? General Hospital (GH) fans just love speculating on storylines! As such, below are some GH plotline predictions for August 2021.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Anna Comforts Valentin After Maxie Reclaims Baby

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is about to be brokenhearted when he losing what he believes to be his infant daughter. Will Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) be there to pick up the pieces when Valentin loses baby Bailey Cassadine/Louise August (Harper and Scarlett Bloom)?. General...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Monday, August 2: Portia Confronted, Nina’s Guilt, Chase Encouraged

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, August 2 reveal that Jordan Ashford (Briana Nicole Henry) confronts Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr). Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will feel guilty and struggles over what to do next. Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) is encouraged by Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt while Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) comforts Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen).
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Who Crashes Steffy’s Wedding And Why? ‘Mystery Woman’ Not Finn’s Mom

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 2 reveal that John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) get married. After the ceremony, a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion and she creates drama. We know it’s not Finn’s mom, Li (Naomi Matsuda). So, who is the woman and what does she want?
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers and Rumors: Michael Corbett To Join GH, Another Novak Family Associate?

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease in a possible leak that Michael Corbett is to join General Hospital sometime this fall. Although the name of the character has not yet been released, he did play Michael Pavel, Jr. on Ryan’s Hope. Pavel Jr. Michael Pavel, Jr., was a “lovable cad” who had a long-term affair with both a mother, Rae Woodard (Louise Shaffer) and her daughter, Kimberly Woodard (Kelly Maroney). However, Michael Pavel Sr. (mentioned character) had worked on the docks and was killed by Tiso Novotny (David Clarke) who had been Joe Novak’s (Roscoe Born) uncle. Tiso was the one who gave Delia Coleridge (Ilene Kristen) money to open her own restaurant. Could Michael Corbett be coming on as another Novak family associate?

Comments / 0

Community Policy