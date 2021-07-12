Eastern Florida State Hires Fort Lauderdale Native Shelby Petik to be New Softball Coach
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College has announced they have hired Shelby Petik as the new softball coach for the Titans. For Petik it feels like she is coming full circle as the Titans were the first school to offer her a scholarship out of high school. The Fort Lauderdale native chose to attend Presbyterian College, an NCAA Division I school in South Carolina where she played softball for four years with the Blue Hose.spacecoastdaily.com
