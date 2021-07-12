Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Eastern Florida State Hires Fort Lauderdale Native Shelby Petik to be New Softball Coach

spacecoastdaily.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College has announced they have hired Shelby Petik as the new softball coach for the Titans. For Petik it feels like she is coming full circle as the Titans were the first school to offer her a scholarship out of high school. The Fort Lauderdale native chose to attend Presbyterian College, an NCAA Division I school in South Carolina where she played softball for four years with the Blue Hose.

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Bay, FL
State
South Carolina State
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presbyterian College#Coker College#New Softball#Titans#Ncaa Division#The Blue Hose#Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy