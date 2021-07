Wellness matters. The lyrics of the familiar hymn "It Is Well With My Soul" speak of wellness of the soul despite less than perfect circumstances. Wellness is a term that has emerged prominently in our society over the past two decades. Although diet, health and fitness were movements during the latter part of the 20th century, it seems to me that "wellness" has taken these life essentials to the next level. Wellness now embraces physical, spiritual, environmental, social, emotional and mental well-being.