Bitcoin surged above $39,000 for the first time since mid-June as sentiment turned bullish following a recent sell-off. It comes after news that Amazon's payments team is looking to hire a digital currency and blockchain expert, according to a recent job posting. The posting signals that Amazon may be taking a more serious look at cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin. It also comes after recent bullish comments from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Here's what experts are watching now.