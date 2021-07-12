Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Bob Harris posthumously honored with top North Dakota broadcasting award

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK (KFGO) – The North Dakota Broadcasters Association has recognized KFGO personality Bob Harris with its top honor. Harris, who died of Covid-19 related complications last Dec., is the 2020 Broadcasters Association Pioneer Award recipient. Executive Director Beth Helfrich says the award goes to a radio or television broadcaster who has made significant and lasting contributions to the industry.

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Jamestown, ND
Bismarck, ND
Entertainment
City
Bismarck, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Bob Denver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasters#Broadcasting#Kfgo#Pat Mclean Iheart#Rog Higgins Kfyr#Kfyr Bismarck 2000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy