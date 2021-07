If your household’s favorite outdoor hangout space is the deck, why not make it extra special with a unique deck railing treatment? There are a myriad of style and material options available today, from traditional wood to minimalist glass, each offering the opportunity to enhance your home’s exterior. It’s also important to consider whether there’s a view off the deck. A body of water or a breathtaking forest shouldn’t be blocked off by a solid-panel railing. Other times, it’s the cozy feel of a fully enclosed deck that’s the best choice, as it also offers a high level of privacy. Whatever your preference, you’re sure to find something to inspire your deck railing upgrade in this roundup.