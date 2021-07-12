The Month in Livestreams: June 2021

Ever since 2005, when it established itself in its current format as a four-day live music installation along Chicago’s lakefront, Lollapalooza has become a destination event designed to grow and change with the shifting tastes and expectations of its hundreds of thousands of annual attendees. It bolted on the accoutrements of a contemporary music festival — a DJ tent featuring self-contained raves named for founder and spiritual benefactor Perry Farrell, a “Kidzapalooza” stage for the headphoned scions of aging indie rock fans — and last year pivoted to a digital format as the Lockdown raged. Lolla 2021 formulated quickly in the midst of the Great Reopening, but has encountered withering criticism for its problematic COVID protocols, which basically entrust the policing of proper masking and proof of vaccination to a bunch of young people who are probably more interested in partying with their pals in close quarters.