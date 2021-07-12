Cancel
The Month in Livestreams: June 2021

Amadhia
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince launching in November, Bandcamp’s live streaming platform has been host to countless great shows that span all genres. Some were shot in remote locations, others in the comfort of home. Every month, we’ll be rounding up the highlights in a feature we’re calling “Rewind.”. You can take a look...

daily.bandcamp.com

Bluestaeb, “Giseke”

Working under the name Bluestaeb, Berlin-based artist and producer Leon Giseke creates a delightfully lush take on modern soul and hip-hop. With guest appearances from Mick Jenkins, Ric Wilson, cay calaeb, Louis VI and others, the album’s moods are varied, but are connected through Giseke’s distinctive sound. The production throughout...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

28 New Songs Out Today

LYRA PRAMUK - "WITNESS" (ft. COLIN SELF) (SELFLESS REWORK) Lyra Pramuk has shared another song from her upcoming Fountain remix album, a stirring new version of "Witness" with Colin Self. -- MACHINEDRUM - "ONLY ONE" (ft. ANGELICA BESS) Electronic wiz Machinedrum releases his new EP Psyconia on September 10 via...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

DJ Snake releases ‘You Are My High’

Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake unveils his latest release with new track “You Are My High.” On this record, the boundary-pushing disruptor fuses elements of traditional dance music with classic R&B funk to create a woozy electronic soundscape sure to be heard across the world this summer. The song, which samples...
Theater & DanceAmadhia

The Best Dance 12” Singles on Bandcamp: June/July 2021

Despite the world of clubbing remaining in uncertain limbo across the globe, independent artists and labels have continued to churn out boundary-pushing, celebratory, and infectious dance music on the vinyl. Ranging from slamming breaks to hypnotic house and muscular Spanish-language electro, these are the best 12” dance singles on Bandcamp from June and July.
MusicAmadhia

King Woman, “Celestial Blues”

Kristina Esfandiari has made a lot of music under a lot of different names—shoegaze as Miserable, noise/industrial as NGHTCRWLR, trap as Dalmatian—but King Woman is the California songwriter’s primary—and her most deeply personal—songwriting outlet. King Woman is ostensibly a doom metal band, but even here, Esfandiari draws from a broader spectrum of aesthetic influences, utilizing the melody-heavy language of grunge, the shadowy aesthetics of goth, and the graceful spaciousness of dream-pop. Riffs and despair are at the heart of King Woman, but they don’t define it.
New York City, NYAmadhia

A Guide to the Late Recordings of Experimental Vocalist Linda Sharrock

In 1969, the guitarist Sonny Sharrock released his debut album, Black Woman, a searing suite of abstract free jazz meant to convey the nuances of Black womanhood in the Civil Rights era. Though Sonny’s name carried the biggest font on the front cover, the star of the album was his wife, Linda, an experimental vocalist whose primal screams impart despair better than her husband’s instrument. That’s not a knock against him; across this album, his frenetic chords complemented Linda’s voice beautifully. But there was something magical in her performance, the way she captured the rage of an era without speaking any words. The technique became her calling card. She’d slide up and down the scale, her tone pivoting between sorrow, angst, and joy.
EntertainmentDecider

Lollapalooza 2021 Live Stream Hits Hulu: Here’s The Schedule For The Best Of The Fest

Ever since 2005, when it established itself in its current format as a four-day live music installation along Chicago’s lakefront, Lollapalooza has become a destination event designed to grow and change with the shifting tastes and expectations of its hundreds of thousands of annual attendees. It bolted on the accoutrements of a contemporary music festival — a DJ tent featuring self-contained raves named for founder and spiritual benefactor Perry Farrell, a “Kidzapalooza” stage for the headphoned scions of aging indie rock fans — and last year pivoted to a digital format as the Lockdown raged. Lolla 2021 formulated quickly in the midst of the Great Reopening, but has encountered withering criticism for its problematic COVID protocols, which basically entrust the policing of proper masking and proof of vaccination to a bunch of young people who are probably more interested in partying with their pals in close quarters.
MusicAmadhia

Xhosa Cole, “K(no)w Them, K(no)w Us”

The connecting thread of jazz’s past to its present and future is apparent throughout K(no)w Them, K(no)w Us, the debut album from 24-year old Birmingham, England saxophonist and flautist, Xhosa Cole. Paying homage to jazz greats like Thelonious Monk, Ornette Coleman, trumpeter Woody Shaw, and others, on K(no)w Them, K(no)w Us Cole and his ensemble expand on jazz’s tradition with their imaginative takes on beloved compositions.
Musicearmilk.com

Black Sands drops dreamy, experimental R&B pop EP "Afterglow"

Black Sands has dropped a passionate five-track EP giving us a genre-bending taste of R&B meets Pop. Flushed in an experimental tone, Afterglow adds heaps of surprises and flare, with Californian-born Andrew Balfour (aka Black Sands) drawing on darker tones, mixed with influences from contemporary artists such as The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and The 1975. Now based in Amsterdam, his international connections allow Balfour to merge R&B with pop, collaborating with artists including fellow musician Martino.
Worldedmidentity.com

Anyasa Releases “Rasiya” Off Debut EP on Anjunadeep

Indian artist Anish Sood becomes the first to be signed to Anjunadeep under his new alias Anyasa with the forthcoming Gaya EP. India has played a huge role in the journey of the legendary trio Above & Beyond, who named their Anjuna imprints after the beloved Anjuna Beach in Goa, which is renowned for its trance parties. Now, Anjunadeep is looking to further highlight the sounds coming from the region by signing the first Indian artist to the label, Anish Snood, who is now known as Anyasa.
MusicAmadhia

A Guide to Alessandro Cortini’s Exploratory Electronic Music

To say that Alessandro Cortini sounds excitable in conversation is an understatement. More than once during a recent chat he mentions “running on a lot of coffee.” But there’s also the well-earned satisfaction he gets from his work: “I work every day and record stuff, so I know that there will be an output from this phase of my life, probably a little brighter than usual, even.”
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 30

Billie Eilish is back this week with what is by far one of the year's most anticipated releases, her sophomore full-length, Happier Than Ever. At just 19 years old, the singer has dominated the pop music landscape over the past couple of years with a singular sound, a fearless confidence and genuine grace. On this week's show, we give a listen to Happier Than Ever and talk about the many ways it impresses, including Billie Eilish's gift for seeing the beauty - and humor - in everything creepy.
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad, Skepta and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by new releases from Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad and Skepta, who dropped the full-length efforts Happier Than Ever, The House Is Burning and the EP All In, respectively. Also joining this selection is Logic, who returns from retirement with Bobby Tarantino III, plus Pink Siifu, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Yaw Tog, Mount Kimbie, DUCKWRTH and Fred again…
Chicago, ILYour EDM

Lollapalooza Streams Live on Hulu This Weekend with Steve Aoki, Jauz, Oliver Heldens & More

Lollapalooza returns tomorrow and will be streamed live from Grant Park in Chicago. Hulu and Lolla have partnered up to present a handful of in-demand acts each day in this ad-free experience. While Hulu doesn’t offer the ability to hop stages and build custom schedules, it does offer hours of entertainment running Thursday – Sunday straight from the Lollapalooza festival grounds.
MusicAmadhia

Austin Leonard Jones

If you like The Wonder Years of Austin Leonard Jones Vol. 1 & 2, you may also like:. supported by 4 fans who also own “The Wonder Years of Austin Leonard Jones Vol. 1 & 2”. I really love the way You are playing this beautiful music. I wish we were play together one day. Patryk Zakrocki.

