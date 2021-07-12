Emma-Jean Thackray Pushes the Boundaries of Jazz on “Yellow”
Emma-Jean Thackray has always been drawn to creative pursuits. “I remember when you ask little toddlers what do you want to be when you grow up—’Do you want to be a police officer? Do you want to be a teacher? What do you want to do?’—I remember saying ‘artist,’” she recalls via Zoom from her home in London. “I used to draw a lot of buildings, and I always wanted to make my own food, and try and do things in a new way, even if it was wrong—I had that sort of curious mind.”daily.bandcamp.com
