HBO Max's New Dating Show FBoy Island Gets Sun-Drenched First Trailer
The trailer for FBoy Island has been released. The new HBO Max dating show is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and starts streaming on July 29. The show takes the tropical island setting of reality dating shows such as Bachelor in Paradise or the UK hit Love Island, and puts an investigative spin on it. Three young ladies are looking for love, and are presented with 24 musclebound, swim short-clad potential suitors. But to complicate matters, not all the men are there with the same intentions.www.gamespot.com
