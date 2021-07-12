Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Paris Hilton to Add Chef to Her Résumé on Cooking With Paris

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know what’s hot? Stoves. Ovens. And Paris Hilton’s upcoming Netflix cooking show, Cooking With Paris, set to hit the streamer on August 4, according to Variety. The six-episode series is an adaptation of sorts of a popular January 2020 video in which Hilton teaches viewers how to make lasagna; as the outlet is sure to note, the socialite, musician, model, and entrepreneur “is not a trained chef and doesn’t really know how to cook,” but will learn with the help of some celebrity friends. It seems modeled a bit after Selena Gomez’s recent HBO Max series Selena + Chef, which also followed a non-chef celebrity host learning cooking skills from other famous people. Cooking With Paris also marks Hilton’s second streaming project in recent months, following Peacock’s upcoming Paris in Love, set to follow Hilton’s upcoming wedding to Carter Reum. You could say she’s on a bit of a hot streak.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Show#R Sum#Hbo Max#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Paris Hilton Pregnancy Rumors Swirl, The Reality Star Has A Great Response

A lot of people are beyond obsessed with celebrities and their assorted relationships at varying stages. And, while it's pretty natural to have at least a passing interest in how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are handing their divorce, or how the rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck makes their many friends and family members feel, we also tend to think a lot about which famous folk are may or may not be in the process of procreating. Well, not long after word began to spread that the former star of The Simple Life, Paris Hilton, was expecting her first child, Hilton opened up with a great response.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

It Took Paris Hilton 12 Years to Realize Disney Based a Character Off Her

Many celebrities are big fans of Disney, but there are only a few that Disney has used as inspiration to create their own characters. Paris Hilton is a big Disney fan, even though it may not seem as apparent at first. The model, DJ, and TV personality visits the theme parks very often, and when she is not at Disney World or Disneyland, she still has a piece of Disney with her as she named her dog Tinker Bell! Hilton has even confessed that she will go to far lengths to ensure she enjoys her day at the parks by entering with a full incognito prosthetics look to avoid being recognized.
Paris, NYthecut.com

Paris Hilton May Be Sliving for Two

The aughts are back, baby! Bennifer is together once again. Britney Spears is getting some long-overdue support. And now, we’re at the dawn of a new Paris Hilton era. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Hilton’s forthcoming cooking show, Cooking With Paris. The same day, “Page Six” reported that Hilton is reportedly pregnant with her first child. If true, she would be sliving — Paris-speak for “slaying and living” — for two.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Paris Hilton Sets the Record Straight on Pregnancy Rumors

Paris Hilton has been the subject of pregnancy rumors… but are they true?. On Tuesday, Paris responded to reports that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum. On the latest episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast, Hilton revealed that she is not pregnant “yet.” She shared,...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Paris Hilton Shuts Down Rumors That She's Pregnant with Her First Child

This story has been updated. Paris Hilton is shutting down speculation that she's pregnant with her first child. During an episode of the heiress's This is Paris podcast, per People, Hilton denied that she is expecting a baby, stating, "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'Sliving' lasagna."
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Actually, I’m not pregnant, says Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has dismissed widespread speculation she is pregnant. It was reported by US outlets on Tuesday that the heiress and socialite, who turned 40 in February, was expecting her first child with new fiance Carter Reum. But, taking to her This Is Paris podcast, she said: “I woke up...
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Cooking with Paris Trailer: The Hilton Heiress Turns The Culinary World Upside Down

There are two types of series in the world; those that provide mystery and intrigue with enigmatic titles and vague plot descriptions, and Cooking With Paris. The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming "cookery" show from the kitchen of Paris Hilton really isn't trying to fool anyone, or pull any Marvel kind of bait and switch, Cooking With Paris does exactly what it says in the tin, even if, judging by the trailer, she often can't. While in principle, a few years ago this would have sounded like a completely self-indulgent horror show, the trailer provides just enough to suggest Netflix are about to have another huge hit on their hands.
CelebritiesPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Paris Hilton Not Pregnant Despite Reports

UPDATE (4:45 PM ET): False alarm!. Despite reports circulating online and in the tabloids, Paris Hilton is not pregnant. The heiress addressed the rumors in no uncertain terms on her podcast Tuesday, saying, per Page Six, "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” a reference to her upcoming Netflix cooking show.
TV & Videos12tomatoes.com

Paris Hilton Is Hosting A ‘Hot’ New Cooking Show On Netflix

As a businesswoman, model, and actress, Paris Hilton is no stranger to wearing many hats. With this latest show, she is now able to add “cooking show host” to her already extensive list of talents. Cooking With Paris, which is named after a YouTube video of hers that went viral,...
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Paris Hilton's "That's Hot" Mantra Takes on a New Meaning in First Cooking With Paris Trailer

Watch: Paris Hilton Sends Love to Britney Spears in Shout-Out Cooking With Paris is putting the hot in "That's Hot." On Tuesday, July 27, Netflix released the trailer for Paris Hilton's upcoming cooking show, which will premiere on August 4. And it's not just the entrepreneurial heiress that's cooking up a storm on the new series. We're, of course, talking about her slate of A-list guests, including Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons and Kathy and Nicky Hilton.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Welp, Paris Hilton Just Denied Rumors About Her Being Pregnant

Sorry to those you who were looking forward to Hilton Baby Content™️, but Paris Hilton just confirmed she is not pregnant! On her This Is Paris podcast, Paris joked about being pregnant with triplets (lol) before spilling there's no truth to the baby news. “I am not pregnant, not yet....
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Paris Hilton Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: 'I Am Waiting Until After The Wedding'

Paris Hilton has broken her silence on the rumors that she's pregnant with her first child. Hilton has been vocal about wanting to be a mom someday. However, the 40-year-old star addressed a report from Tuesday morning claiming she was pregnant and made it clear on her "This Is Paris" podcast that she is not expecting a baby with fiancé Carter Reum — "yet."

Comments / 0

Community Policy