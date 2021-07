If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Thursday, July 29 finds a new champion in the Twilight royal rumble. Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 moves up to No. 3, taking over the spot from the original Twilight film. The top two spots stay the same; the horror thriller Blood Red Sky and period romance drama The Last Letter From Your Lover are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.