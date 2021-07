Actor David Harbor (Black Widow) wants a Red Guardian easter egg in Stranger Things 4. After playing the Red Guardian in Black Widow, David Harbor hopes to take advantage of the “Wild coincidence” with an Easter egg that unites Alexei Shostakov and Jim Hopper in Stranger Things 4. Harbor’s role in Marvel as a long-haired, bearded Soviet super soldier changed his appearance to the one we are used to seeing as de Hopper in Stranger Things 4, where the chief of police will show off his shaved head as a prisoner of a Russian gulag. As filming ends for the fourth season of the Netflix series, Harbor says there is still time for Stranger Things to pay tribute to his character at Marvel Studios.