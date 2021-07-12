Cancel
New Rochelle, NY

Police Respond To 'Swatting' Call For Fake Shooter In Westchester

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
Police responded to reports of an active shooting situation that proved to be phony in Westchester. Photo Credit: Photo by Diego Parra on Unsplash

Police responded to reports of an active shooting situation that proved to be phony in Westchester.

The New Rochelle Police Department received a call from a man at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, reporting that a shooting had just taken place at a private residence on Fifth Avenue.

Police said that the incident led to the road being temporarily closed off as armed officers surrounded the residence and neighboring areas.

Ultimately, no one was inside the purported home that was inspected by police, and it is unclear why the fake call for shots fired at that particular residence was made.

 “Officers and detectives responded and after further investigation found that no such shooting occurred, and all residents of the home were fine and had no knowledge of any such incident,” the department said in a statement. “Detectives are attempting to follow up on the origin of the call and motive of the caller.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

