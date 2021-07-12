Cancel
Tinashe announces fall tour, prepping new album ‘333’

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTinashe was scheduled to tour supporting her 2019 album Songs For You last year, until COVID struck. She's since released her first singles of 2021, "Pasadena" and "Bouncin," over the past month, and she's preparing a new album, 333. She's now announced the 333 tour, happening this fall. REI AMI joins her as support, and the dates include stops in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Atlanta, Denver, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and more, as well as a festival date a Day N Vegas. See all dates below.

Tinashe
