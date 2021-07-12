Tinashe announces fall tour, prepping new album ‘333’

Regional Justice Center released their killer new LP Crime and Punishment earlier this year, and they've been gearing up to finally return to the stage. They've now revealed that their first show back (and only Northeast show) will be a Crime and Punishment release show at NYC's Market Hotel on August 27 with Jarhead Fertilizer, The Fight, and Junta. That's a great bill all around, and tickets are on sale now. RJC also have an upcoming West Coast tour and a short Texas run with God's Hate and Judiciary, and you can check out the flyers for those tours below.