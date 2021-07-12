Boeing, Alaska Airlines, & NOAA Team Up To Measure Greenhouse Gases Mid-Flight

As Southwest Airlines navigates its way out of the crisis, the carrier is sitting on incredible flexibility with its order book. Recording over 730 Boeing 737 jets in its fleet already, the airline is one of the largest carriers in the world and has plenty of room to grow even bigger. Speaking on the airline’s second-quarter earnings call, Southwest’s executives indicate that the carrier is looking closely at its MAX options in 2022, and it may end up taking all, or at least most, of the options it has.