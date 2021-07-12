Boeing, Alaska Airlines, & NOAA Team Up To Measure Greenhouse Gases Mid-Flight
Boeing, Alaska Airlines and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have teamed up to test the use of commercial aircraft to collect data on greenhouse gases. The tests will be part of Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator program, which since 2012 has been selecting promising and innovative technology and providing the opportunity for it to be tested in the air and make use of Boeing’s resources. NOAA operates four permanent observatories and monitors three of the most consequential greenhouse gases: nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, and methane.cleantechnica.com
