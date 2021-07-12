A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Had Love on the Brain While Filming a Music Video: See the Pics
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were all smiles and cuddles while filming a music video in New York City over the July 10-11 weekend for an upcoming project. The two were spotted holding hands and hugging on the street, with the singer cloaked in a brown leather coat over a snakeskin corset and brown wide-legged pants with a satin yellow hair wrap, and the A$AP Mob member wearing a quilted black bomber jacket and pants set with a multicolored AWGE cap. In other shots, the two are seen sitting on a fire escape, with Ri in a fuzzy orange and pink coat with neon green heels that matched Rocky's fuzzy lumberjack hat (that his best friend and "Lumberjack" rapper Tyler, the Creator would certainly appreciate), white tank, jeans and Timbalands.www.billboard.com
