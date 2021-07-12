A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Had Love on the Brain While Filming a Music Video: See the Pics

It looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just took their relationship to the next level: immortalizing it in a music video. On July 10, the couple was spotted filming in the Bronx in New York City, two months after A$AP Rocky officially confirmed their relationship in an interview with GQ. Dressed in a stunning brown snakeskin bustier and a full-length aviator coat, it's no wonder that A$AP Rocky couldn't keep his eyes off of Rihanna. The pair were all smiles as they filmed a few PDA-filled scenes, even taking a moment to wave to the crowd that had gathered. Some of the cutest moments from the shoot include a few playful nudges, an intense hug, and Rihanna lovingly squeezing his face.