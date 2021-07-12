Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' rolls into Cannes

By JAKE COYLE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bK2Ng_0auZG9JG00

CANNES, France (AP) — A year after it was first to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” finally rolled into the French Riviera festival on Monday.

Anderson and the large cast arrived on the Cannes red carpet in a bus, with a grinning Bill Murray sitting shotgun. The film, Anderson’s elaborate and fanciful ode to The New Yorker, is perhaps the starriest ensemble playing at the festival this year. At the premiere with Murray were Tilda Swinton, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson and — in his first Cannes red carpet — Timothée Chalamet.

Clad in a silvery shiny suit, Chalamet — well known for his French fluency — dashed to spectators to take selfies and sign autographs.

The premiere was a long time in coming. “The French Dispatch” was selected for last year’s Cannes, which ultimately was canceled due to the pandemic. The Searchlight Pictures release opted to wait; it will be released in theaters in October.

Still, COVID-19 impacted the film’s debut. One star, the French actress Léa Seydoux, last week tested positive while working on another film. She is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic but she was quarantining in Paris and unable to attend. The movie is also making a somewhat smaller splash in Cannes; it’s the only film in competition for the Palme d’Or that won’t hold a press conference here.

“The French Dispatch” is an affection portrait of a weekly literary magazine situated in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. It’s an anthology film, structured like an issue of The New Yorker, with three separate features, a travel story and an obituary. Critics were mixed on the film, praising the movie’s full-hearted tribute to 20th century magazine writing and Anderson’s intricate image-making — which in “The French Dispatch” may be on a new level even for him.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

516K+
Followers
289K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Obituary#The French Dispatch#The French Dispatch#Cannes#Ap#French#The New Yorker#First Cannes#Chalamet#Searchlight Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Charlize Theron Debuted at Cannes With ‘The Yards’

When Charlize Theron appears at Cannes in F9: The Fast Saga, it will be her fifth film at the festival. It won’t be the best — that would probably be 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, which screened out of competition. Nor will it be the worst — that honor goes to 2016’s The Last Face, a Sean Penn film that screened in competition, where it was heckled mercilessly.
CelebritiesKokomo Perspective

Bill Murray joins Wes Anderson's new movie

Bill Murray has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new film. The 70-year-old actor is set to reunite with the acclaimed filmmaker, with the duo having previously worked together on nine other projects, including 'Moonrise Kingdom', 'The Royal Tenenbaums' and 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'. The Hollywood icon is poised to...
MoviesEmpire

Bill Murray To Co-Star In Wes Anderson's Next, Spain-Set Film

When they're not making eminently meme-able photo opportunities at film festivals, Wes Anderson and Bill Murray are finding ways to work together again. Case in point? Murray is joining Tilda Swinton in the director's next film. Yes, while some filmmakers struggle to track down the notoriously hard to reach actor,...
Moviesimdb.com

Adrien Brody Will Reunite With Wes Anderson On His Next Spain-Set Movie

Director Wes Anderson finally was able to release his newest film “The French Dispatch” during the Cannes Film Festival and has gathered some lovely reactions making it a potential early Oscar contender alongside festival winners such as “Annette,” “Titane,” and others. Read More: Bill Murray Reunites With Wes Anderson &...
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Photo Of ‘French Dispatch’ Cast At Cannes Becomes Award-Worthy Meme

The film, which was directed by Anderson and also stars Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand and Elisabeth Moss, apparently received a nine-minute standing ovation, per Variety. But thanks to the above photo, Twitter users were applauding the film that brought together four distinctive vibes for a completely different reason.
Frankfort Times

Adrien Brody joins Wes Anderson's new film

Adrien Brody is to star in Wes Anderson's new movie. The Oscar-winning actor has collaborated with the filmmaker on his latest project 'The French Dispatch' and will join co-stars Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton on the upcoming movie, which will be shot in Spain.
Movieswibqam.com

Cannes film ‘Paris 13th district’ shows another side of the French capital

(Reuters) – French director Jacques Audiard’s new film “Paris 13th district” (“Les Olympiades”) does not show the Eiffel Tower, Haussmann buildings or the River Seine. He trains his lens instead on the brutalist apartment towers of the 13th arrondissement, known as the Chinatown of Paris, where he once lived. With...
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Apichatpong’s “Memoria,” Kovalenko’s “Unclenching the Fists,” Baker’s “Red Rocket”

Memoria Memoria is the first film Apichatpong Weerasethakul shot outside his native Thailand, and the first in English. That should be enough to make it a debut unto itself, but the deeper I dove into his beguiling, mesmerizing South American adventure, truly one of the finest unveiled on the Croisette this year, the more all those “firsts” began to feel a little misleading. Sure, in casting Tilda Swinton as his lead, Apichatpong has recruited a major actress in the English-speaking world, but her Jessica, a British botanist traveling through Colombia, spends far more time speaking in Spanish than she does in her mother tongue. As for the luxurious Andean locale, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the jungles Memoria ushers you into for stretches of the rainforests that hosted Apichatpong’s Thai works. It’s as if the filmmaker and the land he captures shared an ineffable, almost symbiotic connection,
WorldPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How The French Dispatch Star Lyna Khoudri Got Ready for the AmFAR Gala in Cannes

Rising star Lyna Khoudri has been busy in Cannes. Throughout the annual film festival, the French-Algerian actress has been fielding interviews, making promotional appearances, and hitting the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. She plays Juliette, a radical motorcycle-riding student activist (who also happens to be costar Timothée Chalamet’s love interest).
MoviesMUBI

Cannes Dispatch: Justin Kurzel’s “Nitram,” Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero”

Don’t let the now infamous mishap cloud Saturday night’s historic achievement: with the Palme d’Or handed out to Titane, Julia Ducournau is only the second female director to win Cannes’s top prize in the festival’s history, twenty-eight years after Jane Campion did so with The Piano. It’s a towering achievement, whose surprise was spoiled thirty minutes earlier than planned by Jury President Spike Lee, who began the awards ceremony by reading out the big winner, effectively putting the whole Moonlight vs La La Land Oscar debacle to shame. It was an astonishing finale worthy of this very unusual year, and as I type these last words—no longer in a press lounge besieged by paparazzi and fellow journalists, but from the comforts of home—I’m still genuinely baffled by it all.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Anderson’s Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Auteur Wants You to See

[Editor’s note: The following gallery was originally published in October 2019 and been updated accordingly.]. Wes Anderson’s long-awaited “The French Dispatch” finally had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this month. Anderson gave his cast and crew a 32-film watch list before production started to get his team in the right mindset for the movie, and several of the films included on this list are personal favorites of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Want more Anderson favorites? The list below includes over three dozen titles Anderson loves.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Bill Murray Reteams With Director Wes Anderson for His Next Film Project

Bill Murray is reuniting with director Wes Anderson again for a new film project that will begin production in Spain in August. Murray has appeared in nine of Anderson’s films so far and they always deliver great entertainment. I enjoy the characters that Murray plays in Anderson’s films. Murray has appeared in Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Darjeeling Limited, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Rushmore.
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Marilyn Monroe biopic 'Blonde' gets 2022 release

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): There is bad news for fans anticipating the release of 'Blonde', which is Netflix's fictionalized telling of Marilyn Monroe's life starring Ana de Armas, as the streamer has now slated the film for a 2022 release. According to Variety, 'Blonde', which is being directed by...
Moviesmetaflix.com

Film Fight: Earlier Wes Anderson Versus Later Wes Anderson

In recent years my parents have really gotten into movies largely thanks to AMC’s Stubs A-List program. That means I now have the pleasure of introducing them to all the awesome movies they previously missed during that dark time in their lives known as the B.C. (Before Cinema) era. Our...
DesignDezeen

ASKA draws on Wes Anderson films for pastel-coloured Cafe Banacado design

Swedish architecture studio ASKA has created a pale-yellow interior informed by Wes Anderson movies and the aesthetics of Cuba for Stockholm restaurant Cafe Banacado. The all-day breakfast cafe has a colour palette of muted yellows, brown and cream hues, deliberately chosen to evoke the sun-drenched bars and cafes in more southern climates.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Summer Must Haves: 5 Criterion Collection Movies You Need to Pre-Order

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Criterion Collection has a slew of new releases coming your way to amp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy