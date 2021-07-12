Three years after the suicide of Anthony Bourdain, a documentary tries to make sense of it all

The entire world seemed to have followed Anthony Bourdain's televised journeys across the globe over and over again, and for as much adoration as there was for the late star, the public was equally shocked when his death was announced in June 2018. However, anyone watching Bourdain on his various travel series probably took note of his too often dark humor. What we realize now is that, in those moments, Bourdain was quite simply being himself and speaking the very real thoughts and feelings he had, which often included expressions of pain and discussions of death.