Arsenal rally around Bukayo Saka with manager Mikel Arteta, director Josh Kroenke, staff and team-mates reaching out to support the winger after his missed penalty in agonising Euro 2020 final loss against Italy

Arsenal have rallied around Bukayo Saka with Josh Kroenke and Mikel Arteta among those to make contact and offer him their support after his Euro 2020 heartache against Italy.

Arsenal figures from top to bottom of the club have reached out to Saka after he was left crestfallen having seen his decisive penalty agonisingly saved in Sunday's final.

As well as director Kroenke and manager Arteta, chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, academy manager Per Mertesacker, and a host of his current and former teammates have also been in touch with Saka along with numerous other staff members.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (right), staff and current and former team-mates have reached out to popular Gunners winger Bukayo Saka (left) after his penalty was saved in the Euro 2020 final

Director Josh Kroenke (left) and chief executive Vinai Venkatesham also offered their support

Saka is hugely popular at Arsenal and known to many throughout the club having joined their Hale End academy aged seven and worked his way up to the first team.

His Wembley pain was deeply felt at his club and from Kroenke down they were keen to let the 19 year-old know of their pride in him and that he had their backing.

Saka was subjected to sickening online racist abuse in the wake of Sunday's defeat along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, which was condemned by Arsenal.

Rashford fired his penalty against the post while Sancho's was also saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 19-year-old received disgusting racist abuse after seeing his spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as Italy triumphed 3-2 on penalties at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening

Arsenal launched a campaign against online abuse in March and club chiefs also made contact with Saka and his family to offer any support they may require after he was targeted.

Arsenal are working with the FA and authorities to try and identify any of the culprits who sent Saka sickening messages.

After a long season during which he has played 55 times for club and country Arsenal's player of the season Saka has been handed a few weeks off to recharge his batteries.

He is expected to return to join pre-season preparations early next month.