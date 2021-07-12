Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

How analyst’s new outlook impacted Cincinnati Financial’s stock

By Steve Watkins
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 18 days ago
An analyst changed his opinion on Cincinnati Financial Corp.’s future prospects, partly because of a growing trend in business interruption insurance lawsuits. Here's how that affected the stock.

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

