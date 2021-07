There is a moment of genuine tension at the very beginning of Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” that is worth your attention. Damien (Damien Bonnard), is swimming with his son Amine (Gabriel Merz Chammah, the grandson of Isabelle Huppert, no less) off a boat on the rocky French coast. They are headed back to shore when Damien suddenly stops the boat and jumps back into the water. He tells Amine, who must be no older than 10-years-old, to bring the motorboat to shore as he will swim there on his own. On the beach lays Damien’s wife Leïla (Leïla Bekhti). She is immediately concerned when Amine arrives on the boat alone. As the sun falls increasingly in the sky she begins to pace on the beach searching the Ocean’s horizon for her husband. When he finally is spotted coming out of the water her body exhales in an immediate sense of relief. As we’ll soon discover, this sort of dangerous drama surrounding Damien is nothing new.