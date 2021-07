When it comes to rejuvenating skincare ingredients, there are only a handful experts recommend time and time again. Up there among these elites is the powerful, effective and backed-by-science skincare superstar, vitamin C.It should 100 per cent be in your skincare routine if you’re looking for a brighter, smoother, plumper complexion that oozes radiance.Our tester has been obsessed with vitamin C skincare since developing pigmentation in her early 30s, so there’s not a formulation she hasn’t tried.To ensure you get the most from your money, as vitamin C skincare doesn’t come cheap, our winning line-up was marked on its ability...