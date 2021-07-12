'A Quiet Place Part II' Will Soon Bring the Silent Horror Home on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray
Hit horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II is on its way to home video, with the movie coming to digital tomorrow before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27. Today marks exactly 45 days since the film hit theaters, meaning that it's now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, but if you're not sold on the idea of shelling out for yet another monthly subscription, then the upcoming multimedia rollout is most welcome news.collider.com
Comments / 0