Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'A Quiet Place Part II' Will Soon Bring the Silent Horror Home on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray

By Scott Campbell
Collider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHit horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II is on its way to home video, with the movie coming to digital tomorrow before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27. Today marks exactly 45 days since the film hit theaters, meaning that it's now available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, but if you're not sold on the idea of shelling out for yet another monthly subscription, then the upcoming multimedia rollout is most welcome news.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
Jeff Nichols
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Ultra Hd#The Quiet Place#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Digital#Paramount#Dvd#Ultra#Dolby Vision#Dolby Atmos#K Ultra Hd Blu Ray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesIGN

A Quiet Place Part II - "Directing Emily Blunt" Featurette

In this clip, which comes from the special features available on the Digital and Blu-ray/4K releases of A Quiet Place Part II, Director John Krasinski gives a behind-the-scenes look at how a terrifying car sequence in the movie was filmed. In A Quiet Place Part II, following the deadly events...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

14 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II held a glitzy world premiere in New York City in March 2020, but wouldn’t hit theaters for another fourteen months after the Coronavirus pandemic came along. Still, that didn’t stop it from going down as one of the biggest hits of the entire COVID-19 era when it did finally arrive, with the second installment pulling in some hugely impressive numbers.
MoviesDecider

New Movies On Demand: ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘The Sleepless Unrest,’ ‘Separation’ + More

Has your summer been too calm and terror-free? Allow me to change all of that. This week, there are tons of new movies on VOD that will scare the bejesus out of you and turn your cozy, content life upside down, each one more paralyzing than the next. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to the 2018 horror hit starring his wife Emily Blunt is out now. The follow-up film had the biggest theatrical opening of any film during COVID when it came out in May, and now it’s widely available to stream at home. If you’re a fan of The Conjuring films, you’re going to want to catch The Sleepless Unrest, a new documentary in which filmmakers Kendall and Vera Whelpton and several paranormal experts all moved into the real-life Conjuring house to experience the spirits within for themselves.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Kino Lorber Bringing Rob Reiner’s ‘Misery’ to 4K Ultra HD for Halloween

One of the very best Stephen King adaptations, Rob Reiner‘s Misery is coming to 4K Ultra HD in time for Halloween, with Kino Lorber Studio Classics announcing the title this week. The Kathy Bates-starring Misery hits 4K Ultra HD on October 12. Here’s the full breakdown from Kino Lorber…. 4KUHD...
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Guide - July 18 - July 24, 2021

Release announcements have been huge this month. We have added over 200 so far as of the 17th and there's two weeks left to the month! (An average month consists of around 225 titles added.) This is great news for physical media, let's just remember to buy the titles we have been waiting for to arrive on disc.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Leads VOD Charts as ‘Twilight’ Takes Over Netflix

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount/$19.99) is best overall among VOD rankings this week, but it’s not unanimous. After initially leading after its July 13 iTunes release (always the quickest daily chart to reflect new releases), it dropped to #2. Instead, “Wrath of Man” (United Artists/$5.99) returned to the top, a position it already held for most of June. iTunes, like GooglePlay, ranks by number of transactions; after weeks at $19.99, “Wrath” reduced its price and rebounded.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Spiral: From the Book of Saw – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Though the original Jigsaw killer has been dead since Saw III, they just keep on making more Saw films through several of John Kramer’s disciples. Spiral: From the Book of Saw may be set in the Saw franchise, but it’s not connected to the John Kramer universe. This feels like a wholly different film than the previous eight films. The merciless traps are still there, but much of the gratuitous violence is subdued here. A good Saw trap is like classical music. The symphony of the Rube Goldberg-like traps to the theme of penance and redemption is always intriguing. You might not feel inclined to see the whole scene, but the traps themselves are creative in a sinister kind of way. Not to mention, the carnage will always be the main draw of any Saw movie, and there’s not much carnage in Spiral.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Snatch 4K Ultra HD Review

As Ritchie’s second feature film, Snatch is well done and shows inklings of the master craftsman he will eventually become. The year was 1998. Writer/director Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes) released his first feature film - Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels - about a group of friends who pool their money to play in a high stake's poker game. Two years later, his sophomore movie, Snatch, received a lukewarm to favorable reception from critics but garnered plenty of praise from audiences. With a wonderful cast and plots that intersected and intertwined, Richie brought a fully fleshed-out idea to the big screen and made all 100 minutes enjoyable to watch. Twenty-one years, and a dozen additional films later, Sony Pictures has decided to release Snatch on 4K UHD.
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 20th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 20th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Star Trek Discovery – Season 3, The Walking Dead: Season 10, Spiral, Die In A Gunfight and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Underworld 5-Movie Collection’ Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment wants you to take a trip to Underworld this fall and pick up the Underworld 5-Movie Collection starring Kate Beckinsale on 4K Ultra HD. The release date...
Moviessoundandvision.com

Classic Films in 4K/HDR Keep the Blu-Ray Boat Afloat

We've fretted a lot (or at least some of us have) over the growth of streaming because it threatens the survival of packaged media—having your favorite films readily available on Blu-ray or UltraHD Blu-ray, at the highest possible consumer quality, sitting on your bookshelf where no tools from a streaming service with cancellation orders can barge in and carry them away (at least not yet!).
Moviesdailydead.com

July 20th Genre Releases Include JAKOB’S WIFE (Blu-ray / DVD), SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW (4K / Blu-ray / DVD / On Demand), DEAD & BURIED (4K / Blu-ray)

Hello, everyone! I hope you have your wallets ready because we have a huge day of horror and sci-fi home media releases this week, and there are a ton of different titles fans are definitely going to want to add to their collections. Blue Underground has given the criminally undercelebrated Dead & Buried the 4K treatment for their 3-Disc Limited Edition release of the film, and if you’re a big fan of sci-fi/action movies, you’ll definitely want to pick up the latest Vestron Video release, The Wraith, which Lionsgate is putting out on Blu this Tuesday as well.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

David Lynch’s DUNE Available 2-Disc Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 31st From Arrow Video

David Lynch’s DUNE (1984) will be available in a 2-Disc Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 31st from Arrow Video. Following a notorious aborted attempt by Alejandro Jodorowsky in the 1970s, Frank Herbert’s bestselling sci-fi epic Dune finally made it to the big screen as the third film by emerging surrealist wunderkind David Lynch, featuring an all-star cast that includes several of Lynch’s regular collaborators.
Movieshorrornews.net

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP Comes Home on Digital & 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ & DVD 1/21

COMING TO 4K ULTRA HD™, BLU-RAY™ & DVD JANUARY 21. Remember to limber up and beware of bathrooms, as Woody Harrelson (Venom), Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Abigail Breslin (“Scream Queens”) and Emma Stone (La La Land) return to the United States of Zombieland ten years after their first undead adventure for Ruben Fleischer’s long-awaited ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP coming to Digital December 24 and 4K Ultra HDTM, Blu-rayTM and DVD January 21 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
Movies/Film

The Best Streaming Movies to Watch Right Now: ‘The American Friend,’ ‘The Empty Man,’ A Quiet Place Part II,’ ‘Barb and Star,’ and More

Cast: Dennis Hopper, Bruno Ganz, Lisa Kreuzer, Gérard Blain. Wim Wenders‘ deliberately paced blend of neo-noir and tone poem, The American Friend is an adaptation of Ripley’s Game by Patricia Highsmith. But this isn’t like the other Ripley adaptations. Wenders is less interested in the plotting and mystery than he is in the curious, unquantifiable relationship between two very different people. One is a frame maker, played by Bruno Ganz. The other is an art seller, and con artist, played by Dennis Hopper. By chance, or perhaps fate, these two cross paths, and an odd friendship begins to form. Ganz’s character is made to believe he has a short time to live (the logistics of this set-up are a bit hard to believe, but just go with it), and thus gets talked into committing murder to score a big payday to leave behind to his family after he’s gone. But the deeper he gets drawn into situations, the more Hopper’s character is drawn to help him out. Robby Müller‘s cinematographer is like something from a wonderful dream.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Old': Here's Where You Can See M. Night Shyamalan's Twisty New Horror Movie Right Now

If there's one thing we all know about M. Night Shyamalan movies by now, it's that you want to see them before all the best twists and turns get revealed. And his latest, the meme-inspiring body horror Old, looks like it's about as full of mystery, twists, and surprises as he's ever been. Per the official, rather ambiguous synopsis, the new thriller follows "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."

Comments / 0

Community Policy