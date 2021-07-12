2021 Home Run Derby Odds Breakdown

Tonight in Denver, eight sluggers will compete in the annual Home Run Derby, presented by T-Mobile, as part of MLB All-Star Week festivities in Colorado. The Home Run Derby is arguably as popular or more popular than the signature event of the week, the All-Star Game. That’s because the game itself has shrunk in competitive importance, since MLB removed the World Series home field advantage that was previously given to the league winner. Meanwhile, an influx of young, dynamic players has embraced the home run derby as an opportunity to show off their style. And since home runs flying hundreds of feet never gets old, the Home Run Derby is still thrilling. unlike the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest, which long ago lost luster with boring repeats of the same moves, spins, and contrived dunks.