Coach Kavanagh believes Conor McGregor was “well on track to getting a finish” at UFC 264

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coach John Kavanagh believes that Conor McGregor was “well on track to getting a finish” at UFC 264 in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier. McGregor suffered a broken leg at the end of the first round of the Poirier fight, which led to the fight being waved off due to TKO (doctor stoppage). Although McGregor was doing well at the beginning of the fight when it was contested on the feet, as soon as Poirier was able to get the fight to the ground it appeared as though “The Diamond” had the upper hand. Though the end of the fight was ultimately quite disappointing in that it ended with an injury and not a clean knockout, Poirier was still dominating the fight according to the judges, two of who scored the first round 10-8 in favor of Poirier before it was stopped.

