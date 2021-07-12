Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

BACKTRACKS: WHAT A SUMMER, WHAT A HORSE

By Jennifer Kelly
theracingbiz.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before his legendary gray colt spectacularly lit up the racetrack in the late 1970s, the Maryland trainer Grover “Bud” Delp had another gray horse that brought him to the winner’s circle nearly every time she ran. He did not get to keep her in his barn long, but this famed mid-Atlantic conditioner started this sprinter on the path that led her to both an Eclipse Award and a spot in the Maryland Thoroughbred Hall of Fame.

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Breeding#Race Track#Horse Trainer#Backtracks#Columbus University#Acorn Stakes#Summer Classic#Walmac Farm#Jolley Good Filly#Firestones#Aqueduct#Saratoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
Animalswfxrtv.com

What is a pommel horse and how does scoring work?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pommel horse is an event that on its face looks uncomplicated: a horse with two wooden pommels. Though, it does kind of make you wonder who thought up this event?. And if you think it just looks like circles over and over again, well, you’re not completely...
Woodstock, ILThe Woodstock Independent Newspaper

What’s all the buzz? Not mosquitoes in Woodstock this summer

While a “severe” drought in the Woodstock area has been hard on farms, lawns, and gardens, it has had an upside – no mosquitoes. “We have not received any complaints […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana,...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Saratoga Horse Racing Picks for Friday 7/30/21

Starting at 1:05 p.m. EST, we have 10 races at Saratoga. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed...
Sportstheracingbiz.com

LAUREL PARK TO REOPEN FOR TRAINING AUGUST 10

“I want to say we’ve got good news and bad news,” the Stronach Group’s Mike Rogers told a Maryland racing industry Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon. Fortunately for an anxious group of horsemen, the good and bad news were more or less the same, and that means horsemen should be back training at Laurel Park August 10. That date represents slight slippage from the earlier scheduled date of August 6, but nothing likely to be too consequential.
Charles Town, WVtheracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: July 30

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 31-6-4-8None of the horses that have run previously in this maiden special weight affair have done enough to fear, so we’ll try to beat ’em all with a first-timer. #1 For What (5-2) will be making her career bow here for trainer Victor Espinosa. The Garnered filly has been training well enough, including a bullet half-mile July 10 in her last move prior to this for trainer Victor Espinosa. She’s a half to a winner, and speed from the rail is deadly going 4 1/2 furlongs… The favorite in here, #6 Power Sonde (9-5), is winless in three tries but was a pretty good second two back. She’ll need a bounceback effort today… #4 Mary Boppins Too (8-1) was third on debut, albeit at the $12,500 claiming level, and that was back in December. Curious to see how she comes back… #8 Taptap (3-1) has been second or third versus similar five times and had a win erased because of a positive test…
AnimalsWBAL Radio

Popular Pimlico-based trainer savors Saratoga score

78 year old Charlie Frock is a self-proclaimed "little guy" often flying under the radar in horse racing ranks .. Known to many on the backstretch at Pimlico where he has his small stable as "Snake" and even "The Mayor", Frock typically races his trainees at the Home of the Preakness and at near-by Mid-Atlantic tracks including Laurel Park, Charles Town, Delaware Park and of course Timonium where he has a real knack for getting to the state fairground's winner's circle.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Speedsters Lined Up For Dash in G1 Bing Crosby Stakes

(Jockey Florent Geroux named to ride C Z Rocket / Coady Photography) Nine of the fastest racehorses on the grounds will step on the accelerators at Del Mar Saturday for a six-furlong battle royale in the 76th edition of the Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes. The race offers a $300,000...
Animalstheracingbiz.com

HELLO BEAUTIFUL THE ONE TO BEAT IN ALMA NORTH

Racing for the first time in nearly four months, Madaket Stables, Albert Frassetto, Mark Parkinson, K-Mac Stables and Magic City Stables’ Hello Beautiful flashed her multiple stakes-winning form and came within a neck of handing undefeated Chub Wagon her first career loss in the June 13 Shine Again at historic Pimlico Race Course.
Saratoga Springs, NYSaratogian

ALL EYES ON ESSENTIAL QUALITY: Belmont Stakes winner’s ultimate summer target is the Travers

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Since the days of the Civil War, Saratoga Race Course has been an iconic venue for showcasing the best racehorses in the sport. Today’s 58th running of the Jim Dandy Stakes is another example of that rich tradition as champion Essential Quality, coming off a victory in the Belmont Stakes, headlines a talented six-horse field in the Grade 2, $600,000 prep for the Travers Stakes at 1⅛ miles.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

Spa selections 2021: Saratoga picks July 29

Ginger N Rye won the 2017 Smart N Fancy Stakes at Saratoga. Photo by Chelsea Durand/NYRA. In Spa Selections, Saratoga on-site correspondent Joseph Aiello provides Saratoga picks for a handful of key races at Saratoga, including all of the exciting stakes action!. Race 8 – OC 80000n2x. 1. #6 Regal...
Detroit, MI975now.com

What if….The Summer Olympics Had Been in Detroit in 1968?

I don't know how many people know the story, but Detroit bid on having the 1968 Summer Olympics. The International Olympic Committee ended up choosing Mexico City, but imagine for a second what having those games in Detroit would have been, for so many reasons. 1968 is already one of...
Sportstheracingbiz.com

TIME CHANGE FOR SATURDAY’S OFF TO THE RACES RADIO

Off to the Races Radio returns Saturday, July 31 with a lively program focused on Thoroughbred racing and breeding from Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic, and around the country. Saturday’s program will air one hour later than usual and will begin at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The weekly radio show, which airs on...
LifestyleUniversity of Florida

Weekly “What is it?” Summer Road Trip Edition: The Badlands

Turns out, the Badlands aren’t so bad after all. Given their name “mako sica” (bad lands) by the Lakota tribes that lived throughout South Dakota and this region of the country, the terrain is rocky and steep, highly erodible,and sparsely vegetated. You definitely couldn’t farm it, but it was ideal for herding buffalo off the edge of cliffs for an epic hunt. They are, however, stunningly beautiful. On my family’s vacation this week, we drove the scenic loop through the national park in the two hours before sunset. The layers of sedimentary rock turned to deep shades of pink, orange, and purple as the sun dropped, adding to the surreal moonscape views.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

LAKI SEEKING 8TH STAKES WIN IN CHALLEDON

The laundry list of accomplishments for Hillside Equestrian Meadows’ Laki includes at least one stakes victory in each of the last five years, seven overall topped by the 2020 Frank J. De Francis Memorial Dash (G3), a pair of Maryland-bred championships and $825,162 in purse earnings from 35 career starts.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Del Mar Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 7/31/21

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Del Mar. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Sportstheracingbiz.com

JOCKEYS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO DISABILITY INDEPENDENCE

Jockeys at some 25 racetracks across America this Saturday will wear arm bands and participate in other activities to raise funds for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) and raise awareness of National Disability Independence Day, which marks the 31st anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Sportstheracingbiz.com

OUR EXPERTS PICKS THE MATCH SERIES STAKES

Saturday’s racing slate in the Mid-Atlantic includes three stakes that are part of the MATCH Series: the Alma North, Deputed Testamony, and Challedon, all at Pimlico Race Course. After scratches the three races include a total of 16 horses. But among that group are such popular local stalwarts as Laki,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy