BACKTRACKS: WHAT A SUMMER, WHAT A HORSE

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 31-6-4-8None of the horses that have run previously in this maiden special weight affair have done enough to fear, so we’ll try to beat ’em all with a first-timer. #1 For What (5-2) will be making her career bow here for trainer Victor Espinosa. The Garnered filly has been training well enough, including a bullet half-mile July 10 in her last move prior to this for trainer Victor Espinosa. She’s a half to a winner, and speed from the rail is deadly going 4 1/2 furlongs… The favorite in here, #6 Power Sonde (9-5), is winless in three tries but was a pretty good second two back. She’ll need a bounceback effort today… #4 Mary Boppins Too (8-1) was third on debut, albeit at the $12,500 claiming level, and that was back in December. Curious to see how she comes back… #8 Taptap (3-1) has been second or third versus similar five times and had a win erased because of a positive test…