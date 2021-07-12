Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Two Men Charged For Shooting Flare Gun in Dubuque

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 19 days ago

Additional charges have been filed against two men accused of shooting a flare gun at individuals, vehicles, and a residence in Dubuque, while the case against a third person allegedly involved has been moved to juvenile court. 27 year old Royal Broman of Asbury and 21 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River, Ill., are now charged with one count each of first-degree arson, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, second-degree criminal mischief and going armed with intent; two counts each of second-degree arson and assault with intent to inflict serious injury; three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; and four counts of reckless use of fire or explosives. Police received reports on June 9th of two vehicles in the area of Locust and West 10th streets with windows shot out by a flare gun, and one of them was on fire.

www.superhits106.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asbury, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Dubuque, IA
Cars
Local
Iowa Cars
Dubuque, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Dubuque, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Flare Gun#Arson#Royal Broman Of#Locust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...

Comments / 0

Community Policy