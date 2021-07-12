Two Men Charged For Shooting Flare Gun in Dubuque

Additional charges have been filed against two men accused of shooting a flare gun at individuals, vehicles, and a residence in Dubuque, while the case against a third person allegedly involved has been moved to juvenile court. 27 year old Royal Broman of Asbury and 21 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River, Ill., are now charged with one count each of first-degree arson, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, second-degree criminal mischief and going armed with intent; two counts each of second-degree arson and assault with intent to inflict serious injury; three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; and four counts of reckless use of fire or explosives. Police received reports on June 9th of two vehicles in the area of Locust and West 10th streets with windows shot out by a flare gun, and one of them was on fire.