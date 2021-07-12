Woman Sent To Prison For High Speed Chase

A woman who led Dubuque County law enforcement on a chase with speeds of 100 mph has been sentenced to two years in prison. 25 year old Marissa Padavich of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of methamphetamine. Reports say a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop Padavich’s vehicle for speeding and operating without license plates at about 2:20 a.m. on June 20th while she traveled north on U.S. 61 near Skyline Road. Padavich’s vehicle failed to stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase onto Highway 151 near Cascade with speeds as high as 100 mph.