Jerry Ray Sessums || Obituary

Visitation will be Monday, July 12, 2021 from 6:00 -8:00 PM at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2:00 PM at Pecan Gap Cemetery. Jerry Ray Sessums born June 8,1950 to Bessie Lee Sessums was one of the strongest men who he never meet a stranger. He was a very hard worker and he worked at the cotton gin, sure start, hay fields, construction, and was an over all a Jack of All Trades. He was the best Daddy ever.