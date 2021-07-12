Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Here’s Where General Motors Will Get Its Lithium

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts agree that reducing carbon emissions is critical to curbing the effects of anthropogenic climate change. To that end, automakers are ramping up efforts to electrify with a range of new EVs, including General Motors, which has announced plans to launch 30 new EV models globally by 2025. However, the batteries that will power these new EV models will require a good deal of lithium, leading to questions over the environmental impacts of lithium mining.

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Power
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium#Drought#Gm#Ev#Thermal Resources#Gm Authority#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Politicsgmauthority.com

Biden Admin Wants Automakers To Commit To 40 Percent EV Sales By 2030

The Biden Administration is urging automakers to ensure their product portfolios consist of 40 percent electric vehicles by 2030 as part of an effort to reduce domestic carbon emissions. According to Reuters, the Biden Administration and major automakers are currently in discussion regarding the voluntary EV target. Minute details of...
Economymodernreaders.com

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 373,419 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 373,419 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businesswcmu.org

General Motors plant in Delta Township to idle another week

General Motors's Delta Township Assembly Plant will be closed for an additional week, as the company adjusts to a parts shortage. In a statement, GM confirmed that the global semiconductor shortage has continued to plague production. The automaker said its purchasing, supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams “continue to find creative solutions and make strides … to minimize the impact.”
StocksBenzinga

What's Up With General Motors' Stock Today?

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) is trading higher Thursday in sympathy with Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised guidance. Ford reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 10 cents per share. The company reported...
Environmentdcvelocity.com

Toward a circular economy for lithium-ion batteries

If you’ve transitioned some of your forklifts to lithium-ion (li-ion) battery power recently, you may be wondering what happens to those batteries at the end of their life. Sure, they’ve likely got years before you have to worry about it, and the manufacturer will take them back when they reach their end point, but what happens next? An increasingly environmentally conscious business world wants to know, driven by companies’ desire to meet internal sustainability goals and address supply chain sourcing concerns. Recycling can help address both issues, but until recently there hasn’t been much activity, and the lithium-ion recycling business remains in its infancy.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

GM to restart truck plants but plans other production cuts

Detroit — General Motors Co. is restarting its full-size trucks plants next week after a week of production impacts caused by the global semiconductor shortage, but other facilities face additional downtime, the automaker said Wednesday. GM's Flint Assembly, where heavy-duty trucks are built, went down to one shift this week,...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing General Motors's Unusual Options Activity

On Tuesday, shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $54.59. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Lucid Motors Isn't Investing In Its Own Fast-Charging Network

Lucid Motors is safeguarding its proprietary technology and remains focused on efficiency. The company believes it has a “second-mover advantage” in the electric vehicle space. Lucid’s bidirectional Wunderbox charging system has competitive advantages. The management team at Lucid Motors, a luxury electric vehicle (EV) company, provided a few updates during...
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

GM Strikes Deal For One of US' First Lithium Mines

Lithium is an essential ingredient in electric car batteries and renewable energy, which makes it incredibly valuable as the worlds transitions toward a more sustainable future, and the overwhelming majority of lithium in today's batteries comes from Australia, Chile, China, and Argentina. So, a race is on to produce the vital raw material in the United States.
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors Invests In TPG Capital’s Rise Climate Fund

General Motors has been revealed as one of the founding investors in TPG Capital’s new climate-focused financial fund, TPG Rise Climate. TPG Rise Climate is described by the Texas-based financial firm as a “climate investing strategy” that aims to back “entrepreneurs and businesses building climate solutions around the world.” TPG Rise Climate, which was launched in early 2021, has set a hard cap of $7 billion in total capital commitments.
Public Healththedetroitbureau.com

Automakers Tighten Up Restrictions as COVID Cases Surge

Nearly 18 months after the auto industry was forced to launch a lengthy shutdown of North American manufacturing operations, carmakers have been slowly, cautiously easing up on pandemic restrictions. But with the new Delta variant causing a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections, the industry is suddenly facing the need to tighten up again.
EngineeringPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Here’s How Iron Air Batteries 1-Up Lithium-Ion Batteries

As of right now, the best electric car batteries available are lithium-ion based. But lithium is buried deep under the earth’s surface, and some fear we could run out as more EVs are built. Iron, on the other hand, is abundant and cheap. And in some ways, iron-air batteries are shaping up to be better than lithium-ions.
EconomyBenzinga

Josh Brown Weighs In On General Motors

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) could get to $100. He advised viewers to think about multiples people are paying for electric vehicle stocks. Brown sees a potential for a price-to-sales multiple expansion in General Motors, but he thinks it would take time for that to happen. He is a long-term shareholder of General Motors.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Toyota's chip management provides lessons for GM, Ford and others

General Motors' virtual command center has been running 24 hours nearly every day since the first of this year. There, supply-chain managers act like air traffic controllers. They talk to every level of supplier, down to the smallest to direct scarce parts with semiconductor chips to factories that build GM's bestselling and biggest profit-making vehicles.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: House passes Interior, EPA, Energy budget package | Study suggests US undercounts costs of climate deaths | Automakers to reportedly join Biden in 40 percent electric vehicle pledge

HAPPY THURSDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re looking at a House-passed budget...
Oregon Stategmauthority.com

General Motors 5.3L Vortec V8 Class Action Lawsuit In Oregon Allowed To Continue

A class-action lawsuit filed against General Motors in Oregon has been allowed to continue through the courts after GM’s motion to dismiss the claim was denied. The American automaker had a class-action lawsuit filed against it in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, Portland Division in February of 2020. The plaintiff in the suit, William Martell, alleges the 5.3L LC9 V8 engine in the 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup he purchased new in 2011 has various issues related to excessive oil consumption. The suit is nearly identical to numerous other class action proceedings filed against GM in recent years, which allege certain engines in the 5.3L Vortec V8 engine family have several issues that cause them to burn oil at a higher than usual rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy