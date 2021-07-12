Here’s Where General Motors Will Get Its Lithium
Experts agree that reducing carbon emissions is critical to curbing the effects of anthropogenic climate change. To that end, automakers are ramping up efforts to electrify with a range of new EVs, including General Motors, which has announced plans to launch 30 new EV models globally by 2025. However, the batteries that will power these new EV models will require a good deal of lithium, leading to questions over the environmental impacts of lithium mining.gmauthority.com
