HASKELL-TRAVERS-CLASSIC BONUS RETURNS

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: FIELD PASS. This Maryland-bred star had a very impressive 3-year-old season last year, with five stakes wins. He won his first stakes race this year on Saturday, winning the Baltimore-Washington International Turf Cup by a neck. Ramsey Solution set the early pace, and remained clear as they entered the stretch run in the one-mile contest. After hugging the rail the whole way, Victor Carrasco found an opening on the inside with Field Pass, and shot through in the last eighth. Ramsey Solution was game, but Field Pass surged for the victory. It was his first win in his home state. He’s owned by Three Diamonds Farm and trained by Mike Maker.