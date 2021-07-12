Cancel
HASKELL-TRAVERS-CLASSIC BONUS RETURNS

By Press Release
theracingbiz.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetMakers Technology Group, in partnership with Monmouth Park, will sponsor the $1 million “BetMakers Bonanza” bonus for the second straight year for the connections of any horse that sweeps a series of three designated races starting with Saturday’s TVG.com Haskell Stakes. To earn the seven-figure bonus this year, a horse...

