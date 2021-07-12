Cancel
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Lauren Boebert for CPAC Rant Against Government Benefits

By Chelsea Steiner
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 18 days ago
In an appearance this weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) gave a speech decrying the very government benefits she grew up with. “We’re here to tell government: ‘We don’t want your benefits. We don’t want your welfare,’” Boebert shouted to the Dallas crowd. “Don’t come to us with your Fauci ouchie. Leave us the hell alone!” It’s a classic case of conservative hypocrisy, especially as Boebert frequently boasts of growing up on welfare.

