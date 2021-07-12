Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Lauren Boebert for CPAC Rant Against Government Benefits
In an appearance this weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) gave a speech decrying the very government benefits she grew up with. “We’re here to tell government: ‘We don’t want your benefits. We don’t want your welfare,’” Boebert shouted to the Dallas crowd. “Don’t come to us with your Fauci ouchie. Leave us the hell alone!” It’s a classic case of conservative hypocrisy, especially as Boebert frequently boasts of growing up on welfare.www.themarysue.com
