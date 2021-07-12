Cancel
Charities

Local News Brief: Family establishes scholarship

Daily Jeffersonian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurtis I. Caldwell and Stefanie D. Nelson recently established The Sowing Seeds Foundation Scholarship with the Washington State Community College Foundation. The scholarship was created to honor the legacy of their ancestors. The scholarship is an endowed scholarship that will annually benefit a student in good standing, with financial need. To learn more, contact the foundation at 740-885-5706 or at Foundation@wscc.edu.

