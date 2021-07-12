Local News Brief: Family establishes scholarship

Le Mars, Iowa — A fresh new look is coming to Gehlen Catholic as a rebranded Jaybird logo has just been released. “Celebrating our faith is one of the main focuses at Gehlen Catholic, and we wanted to ensure people could see that through our mascot. That is why the “C” for “Catholic” will now accompany the “G” for “Gehlen” and a cross has been added,” explained Amy Jungers, Development Director.