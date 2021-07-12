Cancel
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' rolls into Cannes

By JAKE COYLE
Connecticut Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANNES, France (AP) — A year after it was first to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson's “The French Dispatch" finally rolled into the French Riviera festival on Monday. Anderson and the large cast arrived on the Cannes red carpet in a bus, with a grinning Bill Murray...

www.ctpost.com

