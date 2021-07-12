Cancel
Houma, LA

Crews remove bow of capsized oilfield boat; salvage work continues

Daily Comet
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA salvage team raised the bow section of the capsized Seacor Power oilfield boat Saturday and transported it by barge to a Houma recycling facility, the Coast Guard said. Crews have worked to salvage the wreckage since the liftboat capsized April 13 about 8 miles south of Port Fourchon. Six people were rescued, six bodies have been found and seven people aboard the vessel are missing and presumed dead.

www.dailycomet.com

