Crews remove bow of capsized oilfield boat; salvage work continues

A salvage team raised the bow section of the capsized Seacor Power oilfield boat Saturday and transported it by barge to a Houma recycling facility, the Coast Guard said. Crews have worked to salvage the wreckage since the liftboat capsized April 13 about 8 miles south of Port Fourchon. Six people were rescued, six bodies have been found and seven people aboard the vessel are missing and presumed dead.