Fans recognize actress Katey Sagal for her many iconic TV performances. She was Gemma Teller-Morrow on Sons of Anarchy, Peggy Bundy on Married... with children, Cate Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules, and Louise Goldufski on The Conners. Her resume includes roles on everything from Netflix's Dead to Me to NBC's This is Us. But Sagal is also a talented singer, which will serve her in her next role. Sagal is starring in the thriller Tattered Hearts, coming to Epix in 2022. The news of the new movie comes after it was revealed that Sagal's most recent project on ABC, Rebel, was canceled after one season. Though there is a possibility that Amazon will bring it back for a second season as an IMDbTV original series.