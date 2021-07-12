Why Starbucks Shares Look Set For Blue Skies

Cancel
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) hasn’t released any material news in weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the stock from playing out from a charting perspective. The coffeehouse chain has run up almost 6% over the last seven trading days and on Monday was flirting with its all-time high of $118.98. With earnings season around the corner, and Starbucks set to print its report after the market closes on July 27, traders will want to see strong revenues to stain its 139.12 billion market cap.

