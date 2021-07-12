‘The J Team’ Teaser: JoJo Siwa Is a Determined Dancer in New, Live-Action Musical (Video)
Paramount+ dropped a new teaser for “The J Team,” featuring pop and social media sensation JoJo Siwa as a young girl whose life is turned upside down when her dance coach Val retires and is replaced by Poppy, a sparkle-hating instructor that doesn’t mesh with JoJo’s personality. Determined to stay in the upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies, must abide by Poppy’s harsh rules.www.thewrap.com
