‘The J Team’ Teaser: JoJo Siwa Is a Determined Dancer in New, Live-Action Musical (Video)

While some artist don’t fair well in their solo careers after their musical group disbands, Fifth Harmony’s Normani remains the exception. Since the 2019 release of her hit single and music video for “Motivation”, the star has received major praise from fans everywhere. Even Beyonce reached out to the starlet on social media, noting that she looks forward to seeing more from her. Normani clearly didn’t disappoint, especially with the latest release of her new track “Wild Side.” The music video even had fans raving about the song. Talk about a major comback for Normani.