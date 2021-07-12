Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' rolls into Cannes

Don’t let the now infamous mishap cloud Saturday night’s historic achievement: with the Palme d’Or handed out to Titane, Julia Ducournau is only the second female director to win Cannes’s top prize in the festival’s history, twenty-eight years after Jane Campion did so with The Piano. It’s a towering achievement, whose surprise was spoiled thirty minutes earlier than planned by Jury President Spike Lee, who began the awards ceremony by reading out the big winner, effectively putting the whole Moonlight vs La La Land Oscar debacle to shame. It was an astonishing finale worthy of this very unusual year, and as I type these last words—no longer in a press lounge besieged by paparazzi and fellow journalists, but from the comforts of home—I’m still genuinely baffled by it all.