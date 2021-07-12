Cancel
Mattel unveils Barbie Role Model doll based on Naomi Osaka

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
In addition to being an incredible athlete, Naomi Osaka is now also an inspiring doll.

On Monday morning, Mattel unveiled its new Barbie Role Model doll based on the tennis star.

The Naomi Osaka Barbie doll’s outfit is a nearly identical rendition of the same on Osaka wore during the 2020 Australian Open. The Barbie doll is styled wearing a white Nike visor, a printed tank, a tennis skirt, bright blue sneakers and a head full of voluminous brunette curls.

A look-alike of Osaka’s Yonex tennis racket was included in the Barbie doll’s look.

Available Aug. 15 online for $29.99, the Naomi Osaka Barbie doll is suitable for ages 6 and up and has been designed to be fully posable and bendable at its elbows and knees, reported ABC.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world,” Osaka said in a statement. “I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible!”

In 2019, the brand honored her as one of its Barbie Sheroes along with 20 other women from around the world in celebration of the toy maker’s 60th anniversary as well as International Women’s Day.

Last year, the company tapped Osaka to work together again to bring the latest doll into fruition for collectors and her dedicated fans, reported ABC.

“She has paved the way for future generations of girls to dream bigger, and through her unwavering courage and honesty, shown the world the importance of being your own biggest champion,” said Lisa McKnight, SVP and global head of Barbie & Dolls. “Naomi continues to break boundaries on and off the court and is a powerful role model to fans everywhere.”

In June, Osaka withdrew from Wimbledon due to mental health struggles. However, she will continue on to compete in this year’s Tokyo Olympics, reported ABC News.

This past weekend, the tennis star was also awarded an ESPY for best female athlete.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.
 https://abc-7.com

 https://abc-7.com
