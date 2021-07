“This is the best part!” shouted one sopping wet, tousle-haired boy said as he ran past me. The end of the Good Old Days parade causes the crowd to spontaneously sort itself. Not into young and old, but into those who run gleefully toward the deluge from two fire department water cannons, and those who back up just far enough to keep their cameras dry. On this scorching hot, smoky day, the cool drenching was even more welcome than usual.