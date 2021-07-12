Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Paul Orndorff Passes Away At Age 71

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has passed away. He was 71. Orndorff had dealt with health issues in recent years, including cancer & dementia. His son, Travis, took to Instagram this afternoon and announced the passing. He wrote, “It is with great sadness that I announce...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Orndorff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa Hall Of Fame#Wwe Hall Of Fame#Wwe Wcw Smw#Nwa#Njpw#The Wwe Hall Of Fame#The Nwa Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dementia
News Break
WWE
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

Paul Orndorff Suffering From Late Stages Of Dementia

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff made headlines recently when his son released a video of his father. Mr. Wonderful was in a bad way and he didn’t appear to be himself. Now we have a bit more clarity about what is going on. According to Hannibal TV, Orndorff is...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
WWEMovieWeb

Mr. Wonderful Remembered as Hulk Hogan and the Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Paul Orndorff

The legends of pro wrestling are banding together to say goodbye to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff. Known to wrestling fans worldwide as "Mr. Wonderful," Paul Orndorff sadly passed away on Monday following a recent dementia diagnosis at the age of 71. Many fans have been left in mourning in the wake of the news, and those who knew Ondorff and had even performed with him in the ring are feeling especially heartbroken.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.
WWEtvinsider.com

See Hulk Hogan’s Touching Tribute to WWE’s Legendary Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff, Who Dies at 71

Tributes are pouring in from across the wrestling world for “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who died on Monday at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. He is better known as ‘Mr. #1derful’ Paul Orndorff,” Orndorff’s son Travis wrote on Instagram. “Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home.”
NFLNBC Sports

Paul Orndorff, Saints draft pick turned wrestling star, dies at 71

Paul Orndorff, a running back who had a short career in the NFL and a much longer career in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 71. At the University of Tampa, Orndorff scored 21 career touchdowns and gained more than 2,000 all-purpose yards. Although Tampa no longer has a football program, it was a hotbed of talent in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and several of Orndorff’s teammates were drafted. Orndorff himself went to the Saints in the 12th round of the 1973 NFL draft.
WWEf4wonline.com

Wrestling Weekly: Paul Orndorff memories, AEW & NXT reviews

On a new Wrestling Weekly, Les Thatcher and Vic Sosa discuss Paul Orndorff and share a few thoughts on this week's episodes of AEW and NXT. We also touch on AEW ticket sales for the New York Arthur Ashe stadium show and one particular circumstance regarding Bayley's recent injury. Thanks...
MusicHOT 97

RIP: Legend Biz Markie Passes Away At Age 57

It is being reported that the legendary rapper/entertainer Biz Markie has passed away at age 57. It was previously reported that Biz was hospitalized for a diabetes-related illness two weeks ago. A source confirmed with The Share Room that Biz was battling this illness for over a year, which ultimately led to his passing.
WWEComicBook

Pro Wrestling World Honors WWE Hall of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff passed away at the age of 71 on Monday, and as soon as the news broke fans and former peers of "Mr. Wonderful" took to social media to offer their condolences. Orndorff began wrestling in 1976 and is best known for being apart of the WWF roster during its golden era of the mid-80s (including taking part in the WrestleMania I main event alongside Hulk Hogan, Mr. T and Roddy Piper) and spending nearly a decade in WCW.
CelebritiesPWMania

Chris Youngblood Passes Away At Age 55

Former WCCW and USWA star Chris Youngblood (Chris Romero) has passed away at the age of 55. Romero’s passing was announced on Facebook by Ricky Romero Jr. today, according to John Oliver of Slam Wrestling. Details of his passing are not available as of this writing. Chris wrestled with his...
Houston, TXklbjfm.com

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill passes away at age 72

Dusty Hill, the longtime bassist for rock band ZZ Top, died today in his sleep at home in Houston. He was 72. Hill had recently suffered a hip injury that prompted his departure from the band’s 021-22 tour of North America, which was set to include a Las Vegas residency.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 2

Community Policy