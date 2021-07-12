Update Regarding Talks of Kurt Angle Possibly Having A Coaching Role In WWE

During his recent podcast, Kurt Angle provided an update regarding talks of him possibly being a coach for WWE:. “Triple H, he contacted me about seven months ago and wanted me to help out down in NXT. Wanted me to be a trainer and he only said ‘Hey, all I need you to do is go over stuff with talent. You can do it from home on your computer, you can do a zoom call, just go through the tapes with them in their match and tell what they did right and wrong.’ I said I’d be interested and I never heard back from him. Long story short, they were interested but at the last second they must have backed out, which is okay with me.”