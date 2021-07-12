Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Kinard Insurance Group comes to downtown

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ytpN_0auZD5k900
The Kinard Insurance Group cut the ribbon at their new location at 1011 Nance Street, Newberry, during a ribbon cutting through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CcNy_0auZD5k900

The Kinard Insurance Group’s new location is in downtown Newberry, and will also serve as a resource center.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The Kinard Insurance Group has opened a new location at 1011 Nance Street, Newberry, allowing Larry Kinard and Harry Werts to better educate and teach people about insurance.

“We are just excited, I’ve been in the insurance business for over 30 years and I’m just excited to have a building, this is going to be a community resource center. Not just an insurance office, we are going to have a state-of-the-art conference room, invite people for a meeting space, you can do that right here,” said Kinard.

Something that excited Werts about the new location is the historic component, he said, “we can call this the Black Wall Street of Newberry, this is where we came to, this is what we are familiar with. There is a lot of history in this district.”

In regard to the business, Kinard said that something they are excited about is being able to come into the community and set up a business where people can come and learn about insurance.

“Our motto is educate and teach people about financial services. We don’t use the words sell insurance; we are educators. We want to sit down with someone and talk to them about what their needs are and provide solutions, insurance solutions, debt consolidation, college tuition and retirement plans,” Kinard said. “We represent 40-50 different companies, a lot of the top companies in the United States that we are licensed and associated with, we can bring people to the table and educate them on financial services that they may need. We want to put people in a better place than when they came.”

When it comes to the education component, Kinard said that in his three-decades long career that he has found that most people do not understand insurance.

“They don’t understand how much they need, they don’t understand the ins and outs of buying life insurance. If you ask a question, why do you need life insurance, most people say for burial proposes. The real reason why you buy life insurance is to replace the bread winner’s income. That is what we want to teach people, how much insurance you need, how much you should be spending — a lot of people are spending too much money for insurance, they are spending money on the wrong type of insurance,” Kinard said. “We sit down and talk to people about retirement plans. Most people don’t know you can have a retirement plan where your retirement can be tax free, we talk to people about that.”

Kinard added that they can also sit down with business owners about income replacement insurance, which will help businesses owners if they get hurt or sick, which will impact their income.

At the Kinard Insurance Group, Kinard said he is the president of the company, Werts is the vice president and Carlton Kinard is the chief operations of their marking department and public relations.

“We have agents all over the state, coming in and out, that is why we have the conference room set up back there,” Kinard said. “In our business, we don’t employ, everyone is independent contractors, we have eight to 10 agents all over the state, and some in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Georgia.”

Werts said he has been in the customer service business for over 40 years and the reason he loves the Kinard Insurance Group is because they are in a position to help people better themselves.

“Help people to be able to send their daughters or sons to college through insurance, educate them on how to do that. One of the biggest ways we help is when something catastrophic happens, wife loses her husband, we can walk in there and give that wife a check after seven or six days, enough money to continue to live, support the children and help their children have an education,”

If you are interested in learning more about the Kinard Insurance Group, you can call them at 803- 723-0365, or Kinard at 803-271-3940, Werts at 803-629-1483 or Carlton Kinard at 803-271-3767.

Larry Kinard said they haven’t gotten a website set up yet, but they are in to process of making it.

Comments / 0

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

391
Followers
506
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Indiana State
Newberry, SC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Service Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Wayne Redfern to be city chief building official

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry will officially welcome its new Chief Building Inspector, Wayne Redfern on Monday, July 26. Redfern joins the city with many years of experience in the areas of business and contract development, technical design, project management and construction administration. He has worked for several firms as an architect including Gensler, Michael Baker International, Stevens and Wilkinson and the South Carolina Department of Construction and Planning.
PoliticsPosted by
Newberry Observer

eWIC now accepted at self-checkouts

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) participants can use their eWIC cards at self-checkouts at Walmart and Kroger stores, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recently announced, which manages the state’s WIC program. “We are excited to offer our WIC participants the...
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

All You Knead is in Prosperity

PROSPERITY — All You Knead has opened their doors at 202 S. Main Street in Prosperity. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. “There are a lot of home-bakers in Newberry County and we have problems getting supplies,” owner Tosha Ramirez said. “That...
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

We love our Farmers Market!

Earlier this month, a piece of information floated into my email inbox that struck a chord with me. The Farmers Market Coalition announced National Farmers Market Week, which is to be held August 1 through August 7 this year. My first thought was that for South Carolina farmers, this date might be a tad late. We have been visiting our local farm stands and markets and feasting on fresh foods since late May when the strawberries were ripe and juicy. So I Googled Farmers Market Coalition, which can be found at www.farmersmarketcoalition.org. There I found that: “The Farmers Market Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farmers markets across the United States so that they can serve as community assets while providing real income opportunities for farmers.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

SC7 Expedition brings Gov. McMaster & Lt. Gov. Evette to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Last week, Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stopped by Newberry to join Tom Mullikin and the South Carolina Seven expedition. The South Carolina Seven expedition is held to showcase the unique natural beauty of South Carolina, and raise greater awareness of environmental threats. The month-long expedition includes not only hiking, but also rafting, kayaking, and SCUBA diving. Here in Newberry, the expedition hiked the Newberry Passage of the Palmetto Trail and had the Green Carpet Premiere of the documentary “Higher Ground.”
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Kneece recognized by We Are Sharing Hope SC

NEWBERRY COUNTY — We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC), the state’s organ and tissue recovery program, hosted its third annual Coroners Hope Award Ceremony on June 10 to celebrate the significant contributions of S.C. coroners to lifechanging organ, eye and tissue donation in South Carolina, recognizing work performed in 2020.
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Poetrees planted in Newberry County

The first Poetree in Newberry County was created by Robert Matheson on Boyce Street in Newberry, it is now one of four in the county. Robert Matheson created a sign to promote the Poetree on Boyce Street. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer. Anyone is encouraged to add their poems,...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

A Tribute to Israel Brooks, Jr.

NEWBERRY — “Fellow Newberrians, I shall never deceive you. You may be assured that I will forever hold in high esteem the pride in our city. Where I have been or hope to go, Newberry is still home.”. This quote, expressed by the late Israel Brooks Jr. in August of...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Rotary initiates 2021-22 Board of Directors

Newberry — The Rotary Club of Newberry installed their board of directors for 2021-22 at their meeting last Friday. Board members for the club serve starting in July of each year, this year’s directors are President Mark Scott, President-elect Scott Sandor, Secretary Alan Davis, Treasurer Kathy Fuller, Rita Yarborough, Vina Abrams, Andrew Husk, Willie Morris, John Glover and Andre Jennings.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Piedmont Tech installs Little Free Library in Newberry

NEWBERRY — If opening a book is like opening a gift that transports you to other worlds, then opening up a Little Free Library (LFL) box and extracting a book is like a literary gift that gives — on repeat. Piedmont Technical College’s Newberry County Campus in May installed its very own Little Free Library, Charter No. 119919, in front of its facility at 1922 Wilson Road.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Newberry and the Palmetto Trail make great partners

Newberry has a piece of something only 16 other states in the entire country can claim: a cross-state trail. And that trail would be the Palmetto Trail, which connects the mountains of Oconee County to the Intracoastal waterway. The Palmetto Trail is currently made up of 31 separate passages, including...
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Lominack and Smith sworn in

NEWBERRY — After being reelected in November of 2020, Donna Lominack (Newberry County auditor) and Karen Lindler Smith (Newberry County treasurer) were sworn in for their new four-year terms on June 30. The terms for the auditor and treasurer run from July 1 to June 30, as they work with...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

State-wide expedition comes to Newberry

NEWBERRY — An annual state-wide expedition by a noted South Carolina outdoorsman will come to Newberry on July 14 with a mini-festival in Memorial Park at 5:30 p.m. and a free documentary showing at the Newberry Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Tom Mullikin and his expedition team hiked across South...
Income TaxPosted by
Newberry Observer

Understanding a pay stub

SOUTH CAROLINA — When a student gets their first job, one thing they need to learn early on is how to read and understand their pay stub, according to KHEAA. Federal and state tax codes are complicated, so learning about the deductions you see on your pay stub is vital to managing your money and budgeting. When it comes to the federal income tax withheld from your pay, you should make sure the right amount is being taken out. When you file your taxes, you don’t want to discover that you owe a large amount because you didn’t have enough withheld throughout the year.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Newberry College to announce accreditation level change

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will announce an accreditation level change during a press conference on July 9. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges’ has approved the college to offer graduate degrees. According to a media briefing sent out by the college, Newberry College currently receives Level...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Senn recognizes nursing assistants

NEWBERRY — Mayor Foster Senn recently recognized nursing assistants as part of National Nursing Assistant Week (June 17-24) as he visited the staff at J.F. Hawkins and White Oak Manor. Senn gave special thanks for their heroic work during the pandemic. “We are happy to officially salute your outstanding work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy